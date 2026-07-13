The Rolling Stones’ 'Foreign Tongues' on track for #1 in the UK

Looks like The Rolling Stones may nab another #1 in the U.K.

According to the U.K. Official Chart, the band's latest album, Foreign Tongues, is currently the front-runner to top the U.K. Official Albums Chart.

If the album does indeed wind up on top, it will be The Stones’ 15th U.K. #1 album.

The Stones last topped the U.K. albums chart in 2023 with their Grammy-winning record Hackney Diamonds.

They earned their first #1 in 1964 with their self-titled debut.

Foreign Tongues, produced by Andrew Watt, is The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album. It features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, The Cure's Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

It also features an appearance by the band’s late drummer, Charlie Watts, taken from one of his final recording sessions before his death in 2021.

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