The Rolling Stones release visualizer for 'Foreign Tongues' track, ‘Rough and Twisted’

(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones have released a visualizer for the Foreign Tongues track "Rough and Twisted." In the clip, a businessman runs and dances on a city street in slow motion. It also includes clips of him slowly stripping out of his constricting suit.

“Rough and Twisted” was actually the first taste Rolling Stones fans got of the band's upcoming album. The song was originally released on vinyl under the pseudonym The Cockroaches.

The track was part of a viral campaign in which posters popped up in London featuring a QR code that directed folks to a website run by Universal Music. Fans quickly guessed that The Cockroaches were really The Stones, since the name was an alias the band used in the '70s when they wanted to play secret shows.

It was later confirmed that "Rough and Twisted" would appear on Foreign Tongues, due out July 10.

Speaking of "Rough and Twisted," Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has posted a carousel photos and video on Instagram of his time in Italy, including a clip of him driving a small vehicle set to the song. There's also another clip of him hiking up a mountain to a helicopter, set to the Foreign Tongues track "In The Stars." Jagger captioned the post, "Working break in Italy."

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