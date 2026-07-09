The Rolling Stones return to the metaverse with new Roblox game

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan , and Keith Richards and of The Rolling Stones perform during 'Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds' at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones are headed back to the metaverse to promote their new album, Foreign Tongues.

Starting Friday, the day of the album's release, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will headline of a new immersive game on Roblox in which their 60-year catalog is turned into an interactive journey for players.

"THE ROLLING STONES have arrived at The Block to celebrate their new album Foreign Tongues. But they need your help," reads a description of the game. "A powerful force known only as The Man has gone back in time to destroy rock and roll."

“Music fans of Roblox – can you band together to save rock history?” it continues. “Stop The Man and bring back The Rolling Stones for the biggest music event ever!”

The game will culminate with a finale show from July 17 to July 19, hosted by The Stones. It will feature iconic hits from the band, with each song accompanied by an interactive art piece.

As part of the collaboration, Roblox and The Stones have teamed for limited-edition, co-branded merch that reimagines their iconic logo. The merch will be available through an in-game Shopify integration, which will connect fans directly to the band's online store.

The Stones previously teamed with Roblox to promote their last album, 2023's Hackney Diamonds, with their music becoming part of Roblox's immersive music hub Beat Galaxy.

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