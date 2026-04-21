The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood announces solo shows in London and Germany

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood is playing some solo shows in Europe this summer, and now he’s added two new dates to itinerary.

Ronnie and his band are now booked to play the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Aug. 21, and E-Werk in Cologne, Germany, on Sept. 3.

Both shows feature special guest Imelda May. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Wood revealed plans to headline some rare solo shows back in March, with the first announced dates being two now-sold-out shows at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Sept. 7 and 8.

The shows will be Ronnie’s first full live solo sets in over 16 years.

He is also playing Burg Clam castle in Sperken, Austria, with Van Morrison on July 16, and the Lucca Summer Festival in Tuscany, Italy, on July 17. He’ll also be a special guest for Eric Clapton’s Aug. 23 concert at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

A complete list of dates can be found at RonnieWood.com.

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