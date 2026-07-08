The Rolling Stones talk longevity, the future and more

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend launch event for new album, 'Foreign Tongues', at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones are opening up about the secret to their longevity in a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

Ronnie Wood says one reason they get along so well is they have their own lives outside the band.

“When we do get back together, it’s like no time has gone by,” he says. "We love to interact."

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been making music together for over 60 years, and Richards acknowledges that their relationship is “a marriage of a kind.”

“Who’s wifey and who’s husband is another thing,” he says. “But maybe that's what keeps it going.”

“But when you meet the guy that has the same taste in music and the same feel for it as you do it's more than double the pleasure,” he continues. “You can't put your finger on it but at the same time it is a mystery and I think maybe long may it be a mystery.” He noted that trying to figure it out is “pointless.”

The Stones will release their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, on Friday, and it sounds like the band isn't ready to stop recording.

"I think you always think that this could be the last record," Jagger says. "I'm not saying it is, but I mean I thought Hackney Diamonds was probably our last record and then we weren't scheduled to make this record."

Richards is also up for making more records.

“Anytime the whistle blows, I'm there, I'm up for it,” he says.

As for whether they'll tour again, Jagger says he’d love to get back out on the road, while Wood jokes, “I'll be out there as soon as I get my call-up papers.”

Richards adds, “Next year's wide open, so I mean it is, it's up for grabs really.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.