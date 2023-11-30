The Rolling Stones to release live edition of 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones are giving fans another way to enjoy Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new material in 18 years.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced they'll be releasing Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition), featuring the original album, along with recordings of the seven songs they performed at the surprise record release concert they held at the intimate New York City venue Racket on Thursday, October 19.

The show featured the debut performance of four Hackney Diamonds tracks: "Angry," "Whole Wide World, "Bite My Head Off" and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," which featured a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga. The show also featured performances of Stones classics "Shattered," "Tumbling Dice" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) will be released January 19, as a double CD set. It is available for preorder now.

The live performances are just a taste of what fans can expect when The Rolling Stones head out next year on their Hackney Diamonds tour. The trek kicks off April 28, in Houston, Texas, and wraps July 17, in Santa Clara, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1. A complete list of dates can be found at therollingstones.com.

