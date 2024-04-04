The Rolling Stones launch sweepstakes for an autographed Ronnie Wood guitar

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have teamed up with REK Trust for a new sweepstakes in which a lucky winner will get to take home a Duesenberg Starplayer TV Phonic electric guitar in Venetian White that has been played by Wood and signed by all the members of the band.
More info can be found at rekognitionsound.com.
Fans of The Rolling Stones have a lot more to look forward to in April. The band is set to launch their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.
