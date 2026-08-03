Ronnie Wood steps in to headline UK country festival

Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ronnie Wood is going country … sort of.

The Rolling Stones rocker has stepped in to headline The Long Road Festival, a U.K. festival of country, Americana and roots music. He replaces previously announced headliner Bailey Zimmerman, who recently called off his U.K./European tour "to focus on important family matters."

Wood and his band will headline the festival’s main stage on Aug. 29, with special guest Imelda May.

The lineup for the festival, taking place Aug. 27-30 at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, England, also includes Maren Morris, The Shires, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle and more.

Wood kicked off a European tour in July and will next play a show in London on Aug. 21. He also has upcoming shows in Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at RonnieWood.com.

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