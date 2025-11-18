The Royal Mint honors Queen’s Freddie Mercury with UK coin

Freddie Mercury of British rock group Queen performs at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, 13th July 1985. The concert raised funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. (Photo by Jacques Langevin/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

The late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is the latest rock star to be honored by The Royal Mint with a U.K. coin.

The coin features an etching of Mercury midperformance, and the studs on the edge mimic the arm band he wore during Queen’s iconic Live Aid set. The coin also features a musical stave that spans from bass to treble, representing Mercury's four-octave vocal range.

Freddie's sister, Kashmira Bulsara, was at The Royal Mint to help strike the very first coin as they went into production, and she believes Freddie would have been happy with the honor.

"Striking the first coin at The Royal Mint was such an emotional and proud moment for me,” she said. “Freddie would have been absolutely delighted to see himself honored in this way and to know that his family was part of bringing this tribute to life.”

She added, “He always had such respect for British traditions and institutions, and to have The Royal Mint celebrate his legacy with such beautiful artistry would have meant the world to him. The coin perfectly captures his passion and the joy he brought to millions through his music."

The coin comes in silver and gold proof, with some featuring the addition of the color yellow on Freddie's jacket. It is now available for purchase on The Royal Mint website. A special gold proof version has been donated to Queen's AIDs charity, the Mercury Phoenix Trust, and it will be auctioned off to support the organization.

Mercury's coin is part of The Royal Mint's Music Legends series, with artists like David Bowie, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney previously being honored with their own coin.

