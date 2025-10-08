Rush adds additional shows to their Fifty Something tour

Tickets haven't even gone on sale yet but Rush has already added shows to their Fifty Something tour, the first Rush tour since 2015.

The band has added two more shows each in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto and Fort Worth, Texas, bringing their stands to four nights in each city. They are also adding a second night in Cleveland.

A Rush artist presale will begin Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada, and Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. local time for Mexico. Fans need to register by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET for a chance to participate. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada, and 11 a.m. local time for Mexico.

A complete list of dates and more ticket information can be found at Rush.com.

Rush’s Fifty Something tour will be the first time Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have toured as Rush since the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020. Playing drums on the tour will be Anika Nilles, who previously worked with the late Jeff Beck.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.