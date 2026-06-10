Rush performs all seven parts of ‘ 2112’ at second night of Fifty Something tour

(L-R) Alex Lifeson, Anika Nilles and Geddy Lee of Rush perform during the opening night of their first American tour in 11 years at The Kia Forum on June 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Rush offered up some more surprises during the second night of their Fifty Something tour stop at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

During Sunday's opening night, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson kicked off the show's second set with three parts of their seven-part track, "2112." For Tuesday's show, according to setlist.fm, they opened the set with all seven parts. They haven't performed three of those parts — "Discovery," "Oracle: The Dream" and "Soliloquy" — live since 1997.

While the show had repeat performances of classics like “The Spirit of the Radio,” “Freewill,” “Limelight” and “Tom Sawyer,” Rush did break out some new songs during night two that they haven’t played in a while. Those include “The Trees” and “A Passage to Bangkok,” which they haven’t played since 2008; “Leave That Thing Alone” and "Witch Hunt," last played in 2011; and “The Analog Kid,” which they haven’t played since 2013.

They also performed “Finding My Way,” the lead-off track from their 1974 debut album, which they played at the 2026 Juno Awards in March, but prior to that hadn’t performed on tour since 1980.

Rush’s Fifty Something tour is their first tour since 2015’s R40 Live, and their first since the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart. They return to the KIA Forum on Thursday.

A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

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