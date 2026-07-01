Rush postpones two Fifty Something shows due to Geddy Lee's illness

(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush perform during the opening night of their first American tour in 11 years at The Kia Forum on June 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Rush was forced to postpone two shows on their Fifty Something tour after lead singer Geddy Lee was diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. The announcement came just hours before they were to take the stage at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, on June 30. The band's July 2 show at the same venue was also postponed.

"We are deeply sorry to share that we must reschedule our June 30 and July 2 shows," read a statement on the band's website. "Geddy has been diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. After being evaluated by his doctors, he has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage."

“This is incredibly disappointing for all of us. We know many of you have made travel plans and have been counting down the days to these shows. Please know this decision was not made lightly,” the post continues.

“After more than 50 years of touring, we’ve always believed that if we’re going to step on stage, we owe you the very best performance we can give—and right now, that simply isn’t possible.”

In a video on social media, Rush's Alex Lifeson addressed fans, noting that when they came for soundcheck Geddy "could barely speak let alone sing."

The June 30 show has now been rescheduled for July 11, with the July 2 show now happening July 13. Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates, and those who can't attend will receive refunds.

“Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and for always standing with us,” the post on their website concludes. “We look forward to seeing you in just a couple of weeks and appreciate your continued support while Geddy makes a full recovery.”

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