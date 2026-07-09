Rush’s Geddy Lee ‘feeling so much better’ after laryngitis/bronchitis diagnoses

Geddy Lee of Rush performs onstage during the 2026 JUNO Awards at TD Coliseum on March 29, 2026 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Rush’s Geddy Lee is giving fans a health update.

The band was recently forced to postpone two shows on their Fifty Something tour after doctors diagnosed Lee with laryngitis and bronchitis. Now he’s letting fans know that he’s ready to return to the stage.

"Thanks so much to everyone for all of your well wishes!" Lee wrote next to a photo of him and his dog posted on Instagram. "I'm feeling so much better and hard at work with Dottie in the studio hitting all the high notes and getting ready to return to Texas this Saturday July 11th and Monday July 13th! #MmmmTexasBBQtoo."

Rush’s next show is Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. After wrapping their stint at the venue on Monday, the tour moves to Chicago for four nights starting July 16.

Rush launched the Fifty Something tour on June 7 in Los Angeles. It is their first tour in over 10 years and their first tour since the 2020 death of their drummer, Neil Peart.

A complete list of dates can be found at Rush.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.