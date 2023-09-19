Sammy Hagar & The Circle to headline Detroit concert to celebrate beer launch

Sammy Hagar is getting ready to launch his very own beer, and he'll be celebrating onstage.

The rocker and his band The Circle, made up of Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, has announced a special show at The Fillmore in Detroit on October 23, in connection with the launch of Sammy's Red Rocker Brewing Co. and their inaugural beer, Red Rocker Lager.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co. and there’s no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City,” Sammy shares. “We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans, but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll.” He adds, “I can’t wait for beer lovers in Michigan and all around the world to try it.”

For now, the beer, described as a Mexican style lager, will only be sold in liquor stores in Michigan, although it will eventually be available for shipping to select states in the U.S. More info can be found at redrockerbrewing.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.