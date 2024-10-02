Sammy Hagar getting key to Las Vegas Strip

Sammy Hagar will be honored in Las Vegas Friday with a key to the Las Vegas Strip.

The rocker will be on hand for the ceremony, which will take place on the Strip-side patio of his Cabo Wabo Cantina.

The event will recognize Hagar’s “profound economic and charitable impact in Clark County, Nevada,” and celebrate the 15th anniversary of Vegas’ Cabo Wabo Cantina and also Hagar’s 77th birthday.

While Hagar doesn't technically turn 77 until Oct. 13, he will be celebrating his big day in Vegas onstage at his Birthday Bash concerts at the Palms Casino, Friday and Saturday. He’ll also host Sammy’s Birthday Splash at the Palms Pool on Saturday, with cake and a guest appearance by Rick Springfield.

Sammy will then bring his birthday celebration to his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for two nights, Oct. 11 and Oct. 13.

