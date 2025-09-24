Sammy Hagar shares video of Van Halen's 1995 performance during Denver blizzard

The band's former frontman has shared video of the group performing the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge track "Poundcake" at their Sept. 20, 1995, concert at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. What made it particularly memorable was that Van Halen had to play during a blizzard, which dropped 8 inches of snow in the area.
"Poundcake" is one of the many Van Halen songs Sammy performs on his upcoming live album Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency, dropping Oct. 10. It captures performances from his 2025 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
(Video includes uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.