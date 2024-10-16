Sammy Hagar shares video of classic Van Halen performance

Sammy Hagar has shared a classic Van Halen performance clip on YouTube.

Hagar posted a video of the band — him, Eddie and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony — performing the 5150 track "Why Can't This Be Love," which was recorded in August 1995 in Toronto for Canada's Much Music.

"It's so touching when I see old clips of Eddie singing his heart out!” Sammy shared in the caption. “He wasn't a natural lead singer, but when he sang, he had [sic] with soul and passion. This is a prime example.”

He added, “And Mikey, rockin' that mullet hard! I Love finding this old stuff for ya."

The video release comes just a day after Rolling Stone released Alex Van Halen's first interview since Eddie's October 2020 death. In it, Alex seemed to discount Sammy's contribution to the band, saying "the heart and the soul and the creativity and the magic" of Van Halen was the original four members, him, Eddie, Anthony and David Lee Roth.

The mag also noted the only mention of the Van Hagar years in Alex's upcoming memoir, Brothers, due out Tuesday, is Alex writing, "We had a lot of other singers over the years."

