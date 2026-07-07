Santana announces new Las Vegas residency dates

An' Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live' at the House of Blues (Courtesy of Live Nation)v

Carlos Santana has extended his Las Vegas residency into November.

The guitar legend has announced eight new performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The new dates run from Nov. 4 - 15.

This year marks Santana’s 14th year headlining a residency at the House of Blues.

Various presales for tickets run from Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT until Friday at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for all shows go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

Santana is currently on his Oneness tour with The Doobie Brothers. He will play Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday and will return to the House of Blues for new residency dates starting Sept. 16.

A complete list of Santana dates can be found at Santana.com.

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