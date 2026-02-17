Santana & The Doobie Brothers announce dates for the 2026 Oneness Tour

Santana and The Doobie Brothers are teaming up for a new leg of Santana’s Oneness tour.

The artists will hit the road together starting June 13 in Chicago. The tour will hit such cities as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and more, before wrapping Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Prior to the joint dates, Santana will headline two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on May 27 and 28.

A Citi presale for tickets will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by an artist presale that starts Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

This isn't the first time the two artists have toured together. In 2019, The Doobie Brothers were the special guest on Carlos Santana's Supernatural Now tour, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his album Supernatural as well as the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance.

Before hitting the road with The Doobie Brothers, Santana will launch the first leg of his 2026 Oneness Tour on March 28 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com and TheDoobieBrothers.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.