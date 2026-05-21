'Saturday Night Live' releases bonus Paul McCartney performances

Saturday Night Live has just released two bonus Paul McCartney performances that didn't make it on air when he was the musical guest on the show's May 16 season finale.

During the show, McCartney performed three tracks: The Boys of Dungeon Lane single "Days We Left Behind," the classic Wings track "Band on the Run" and the solo single "Coming Up."

But the SNL audience was apparently treated to more, and now fans at home are getting a look at McCartney's performances of The Beatles classics "Help!" and "Drive My Car." "Help!" featured a cameo by the night's host, Will Ferrell, who added cowbell to the song.

Both performances featured Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith behind the drum kit and singer Ingrid Michaelson on backing vocals. You can also see the cast of the show dancing along on the side of the stage.

McCartney's SNL appearance came ahead of the release of his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is out May 29.

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