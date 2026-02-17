Scorpions announce dates for new Las Vegas residency

Scorpions are returning to Las Vegas.

The German rockers have announced dates for a brand-new residency, Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas, at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the same venue where they headlined sold-out residencies in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

The new residency, with special guest Buckcherry, will consist of eight shows, beginning Sept. 17 and wrapping Oct. 3. A complete list of dates can be found at the-scorpions.com.

“Our residency in Las Vegas last year was pure rock ’n’ roll joy!! Unforgettable nights with fans from all over the world. That energy stayed with us, so coming back in 2026 just felt right” Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine said in a statement. “We can’t wait to return to Planet Hollywood and celebrate the music, the memories, and another round of rockin’ good times. Vegas … we’re gonna sting you again!”

A Scorpions fan club presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a Citi presale on Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

