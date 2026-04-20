Scorpions cancel tour of India due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances’

Guitarist Rudolf Schenker, guitarist Matthias Jabs and singer Klaus Meine of the Scorpions perform during Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency kick off at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on August 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Scorpions have canceled their upcoming tour of India due to medical reasons.

The four-city Coming Home tour was supposed to begin Tuesday in Shillong, but the band announced on social media that it will no longer go on as planned "due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members."

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans,” they wrote. “The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule.”

Fans with tickets will receive automatic refunds within seven to 10 days.

Scorpions’ next scheduled tour date is May 3 in Abu Dhabi. They launch a European tour on June 16 in Malta, and will headline a new Las Vegas residency at the PH Live at Planet Hollywood starting Sept. 17.

A complete list of dates can be found at the-scorpions.com.

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