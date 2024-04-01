Scorpions hit “Rock You Like A Hurricane” almost had a more explicit title

Scorpions' 1984 album Love at First Sting was a huge hit thanks to the successful single "Rock You Like A Hurricane," but it turns out the song almost had a different, more explicit title.
"I thought we needed a rock song with lyrics that should be forbidden," former drummer Herman Rarebell, who co-wrote the tune, reveals in a new interview with Classic Rock. "The original title, for me at least, was F*** You Like A Hurricane. The record company looked at me and said, 'You're completely out of your mind!' Which I was."
"Looking back at in now, it makes you laugh," he says. "There are all these songs that go, 'Motherf*****, a******…' They would never have been played in America back then. Now you could release it as F*** You Like A Hurricane and nobody would give a s***."
Scorpions celebrated the 40th anniversary of Love at First Sting in March and will continue the celebration with their Scorpions – Love at First Sting Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which kicks off April 11. A complete list of dates can be found at the-scorpions.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.