Scott Weiland's widow maintains he didn't overdose: "His heart stopped"

Scott Weiland's widow, Jamie Weiland, says that the late Stone Temple Pilots frontman did not die from an overdose.

Speaking with the Appetite for Distortion podcast, Jamie remarked, "When [Scott] died, everybody was kind of like, 'That's tragic, but, of course, he overdosed,' which he didn't f****** overdose ... he didn't."

"Because he had drugs in his system, the coroner had to rule it an overdose," Jamie continued. "But the truth is Scott died because the main artery in his left ventricle was 95% blocked. That came from 10 years of heroine use. That came from an entire adult life of chain-smoking. His heart stopped."

Following his passing in December 2015, it was ruled that Weiland died of an accidental mixed drug toxicity involving cocaine, alcohol and the drug MDA. The report also noted asthma, cardiovascular disease and Weiland's years of drug use as significant conditions.

"Did [Scott] have trace amounts of drugs in his system? He did," Jamie said. "Did I know he was using? No, I didn't, because he lied to me."

"That was not an overdose," she continued. "He was not using heroin, he did not overdose on drugs. His heart stopped because his heart had been through so much abuse. Because of prior drug use in his life, and smoking, and heavy drinking."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.