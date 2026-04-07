Sebastian Bach and Twisted Sister’s Eddie Ojeda perform ‘I Wanna Rock’ in Nashville

Rock singer Sebastian Bach performs at The Fonda Theatre on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Sebastian Bach gave music fans a taste of what his upcoming shows with Twisted Sister may sound like.

The former Skid Row frontman was headlining a solo show in Nashville Monday, and was joined for a song by Twisted Sister guitarist Eddie Ojeda. Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows the pair teaming up for a performance of the Twisted Sister classic “I Wanna Rock.”

Twisted Sister original members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French and Ojeda were supposed to launch a reunion tour in April, but the tour was canceled after frontman Snider pulled out due to health issues. Then in March, Ojeda and French announced that Bach would be taking over lead singer duties for "a handful of select dates this fall."

Snider later revealed on social media that he approved of Bach stepping in for him, noting, "He's a true fan & will honor what I did with every show!"

So far only one Twisted Sister/Bach show has been confirmed, Sept. 4 in Palmer, Arkansas. Bach's next solo show is Friday in West Wendover, Nevada. A complete list of Bach dates can be found at SebastianBach.com.

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