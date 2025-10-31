See the late Brian Wilson perform ‘This Isn’t Love’ from 'Live at the Roxy Theatre'

The late Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson's first live album, Brian Wilson: Live at the Roxy Theatre, is set to be reissued on Nov. 7 in celebration of its 25th anniversary, and now fans are getting a look at one of the performances on the album.

A video for the song "This Isn't Love" has just been released. Brian notes in the clip, "This is a love song with a very beautiful lyric that my friend Tony Asher wrote."

Brian Wilson: Live at the Roxy Theatre is being released digitally and as a three-LP or two-CD set. It captures recordings from two nights at the West Hollywood venue back in April 2000.

In addition to the original live recordings, the new release will feature newly unearthed performances and tour recordings, some of which have never been released before. It also includes Wilson’s own reflections on making the album.

Originally released in 2000, Live at the Roxy Theatre captured Wilson's return to the Sunset Strip for the first time in 30 years. He performed songs from his legendary catalog, backed by a 10-piece band.

Brian Wilson: Live at the Roxy Theatre is available for preorder now.

