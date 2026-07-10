Sex Pistols celebrate 30th anniversary of reunion with 'Filthy Lucre Live' vinyl reissue

Sex Pistols' live album Filthy Lucre Live is getting a special vinyl reissue.

Originally released in July 1996, the album captures the June 23, 1996, reunion of the band's original lineup — Johnny Rotten aka John Lydon, Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock — at Finsbury Park in London. It was the Sex Pistols' first show since breaking up during their 1978 tour of the U.S.

The album features performances of classic Sex Pistol tunes like “Anarchy in the U.K.” and “God Save the Queen."

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s reunion, the album is now being reissued as a two-LP red vinyl set on Nov. 20. In addition to the original album, the set will feature a cover of The Stooges' “No Fun” and “Buddies,” described as "a crowd sing-along version of their song 'Bodies.'" The songs previously only appeared as Japanese bonus tracks.

"It was 20 years on from when we initially broke up in '78 and it was always a debate that the Pistols couldn't play," says guitarist Steve Jones of the performance. "I think Filthy Lucre shows not only that we can play but we are a powerhouse. Long live rock 'n' roll."

Drummer Paul Cook adds that the show "was about getting the original lineup behind Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols back together and showing what we could really do. I loved it."

Filthy Lucre Live Expanded Edition (30 Anniversary) is available for preorder now.

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