Sex Pistols' 'Never Mind the Bollocks' gets high fidelity reissue

The Sex Pistols' iconic album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols is the latest album to get a high fidelity audio release.

The English punk rockers' only studio album is now part of Rhino High Fidelity's series of limited-edition, high-end vinyl reissues, with 5,000 individually numbered 180-gram black vinyl copies now available via Rhino.com. The reissue comes with new liner notes from the album's producer Chris Thomas.

Released in 1977, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols features such songs as "Anarchy in the U.K." and "God Save the Queen." The album debuted at #1 in the U.K., despite many record stores refusing to carry it because its title was considered offensive. The band would eventually break up just months after the album's release, calling it quits in 1978 during their U.S. tour.

Although not a huge hit in the U.S. when it was first released, the album would go on to sell over 1 million copies and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. It was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.