Sharon Osbourne teases possible 'The Osbournes' cartoon

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF)

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the MTV reality series The Osbournes, which followed the lives of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, his wife and two of their children. And evidently fans may soon get to experience the show in a whole new way.

"We are in talks with a company now about doing a cartoon of The Osbournes, and it would open up a whole younger audience," Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, told Global Licensing Group at the recent Licensing Expo in Las Vegas.

“Nostalgia is the key word these days, so I think it just, you know, leans a lot in there. It’s 25 year ago,” his son, Jack Osbourne, added. “Since we started distributing the show again there’s a whole new audience out there for it.”

Sharon and Jack also discussed their desire to keep Ozzy's memory alive.

“I think that it’s, you know, the Ozzy brand and legacy is open for business,” Jack said. Sharon noted, “Ozzy’s not going anywhere. He’s with us and he’s not going anywhere and that’s what it’s all about, to keep his legacy alive.”

Ozzy Osbourne died July 22, 2025, at age 76.

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