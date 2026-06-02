Songs by The Kinks, David Bowie, Elton John among Billboard’s Greatest LGBTQ Anthems of All Time

Happy Pride Month! In honor of the occasion, Billboard has put together a list of the 100 Greatest LGBTQ Anthems of All Time, which features songs from Elton John, David Bowie and The Kinks.

The list is a mix of songs by queer artists, songs by gay icons, songs that are popular with the gay community and songs by allies that, as Billboard puts it, "mirror our struggles with self-acceptance and social rejection."

Elton John's 1983 classic "I'm Still Standing" is in at #14, and other songs that made the list include Melissa Etheridge’s “Come to My Window,” David Bowie's "Boys Keep Swinging," Queen's "I Want To Break Free" and The Kinks' groundbreaking "Lola," about a man who falls in love with an individual who may be a trans woman or cross-dresser.

Interestingly, Queen's "I Want to Break Free," whose video featured the whole band in drag, was not written by the band's gay lead singer Freddie Mercury, but by bass player John Deacon.

Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" came in at #1 on the list.

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