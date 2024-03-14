SpaceX tries a third time to launch it’s Starship moon rocket

SpaceX set for 3rd launch of Starship, world’s most powerful rocket

Boca Chica, TX — SpaceX will try a third time to launch it’s Starship moon rocket.

The FAA issued a license for the space company on Wednesday for the test flight.

The Super Heavy rocket booster is set to blast off from the Starbase launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas at 8 a.m. eastern.

The first two launches, which happened in 2023, the Starship blew up shortly after takeoff.

Elon Musk and SpaceX hope third times a charm for the mission and that the test flight will end with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

