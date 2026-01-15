'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' sets Hulu debut

Artwork for 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' Hulu debut (Courtesy of Walt Disney Home Entertainment))

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set for its streaming debut.

The film, starring The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as The Boss and Jeremy Strong as his manager, Jon Landau, will debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ Jan. 23. It also stars Stephen Graham, Paul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie follows Springsteen's efforts to make his 1982 solo album, Nebraska. The album featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. He'd planned to rerecord them with the E Street Band but instead released them as a solo acoustic record.

As previously announced, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will also be released on 4K Blu-ray on Jan. 20, with the release including the four-act documentary Making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The documentary's four parts cover the process of adapting Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, for the big screen; a look at the album Nebraska; a deep dive into actor White's process of becoming Springsteen for the film; and what it took to capture Springsteen's New Jersey during the era of the movie.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.