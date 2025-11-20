Steve Martin questioned appearance on Aerosmith/Yungblud single: ‘Can I even play this?’

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

Aerosmith and Yungblud are set to release their collaborative EP, One More Time, on Friday. They recently released an acoustic take on its first single, "My Only Angel," featuring actor and comedian Steve Martin, who plays banjo on the track.

The Only Murders in the Building star tells ABC Audio that the invite to appear on the song came "out of the blue." He notes that he heard from his agent that Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was trying to reach him, so Martin told his agent to give him his number.

"(Tyler) sent me a little sample of it. And the first thing I think of is, you know, can I even play this? I've never played rock 'n' roll like that," Martin says. "So I send him a sample of like, 'Is this what you mean?' And then they used it."

And while he may have been concerned about his contribution, Martin seems pretty happy with the final product.

"I thought it was really good," he says. "Really, it was so catchy and rock 'n' roll and his voice is extraordinary.” He adds, “I was impressed with myself."

Martin's version of the song doesn't actually appear on the EP, but it's currently available to stream on YouTube.

The five-song One More Time is the first new music from Aerosmith since their last studio album, 2012's Music From Another Dimension. Prior to the EP announcement, Yungblud performed with Tyler and Joe Perry during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7 for a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

A two-day pop-up celebrating One More Time is taking place Friday and Saturday at Complex LA, featuring exclusive merch and more.

