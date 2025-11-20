Stevie Nicks talks recovery from fractured shoulder during Brooklyn concert

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)
By Jill Lances

Back in August, Stevie Nicks was forced to postpone several of her tour dates after fracturing her shoulder, and now she's revealing just how bad things got.

According to People, during her concert Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York, Stevie opened up to the crowd about her recovery.

"For a long time it was really over," Nicks told her fans. "And I just want you to know that because of you, because of you, I said to myself from the very first day that I got back to L.A. one day later, 'Well, I'm not gonna deal with this well, so I'm gonna have to just get well.'"

"Because I can't do this. I can't be away from my people," she added.

And while recovery wasn’t easy, Stevie noted, “It doesn't matter because the more it hurts, the more you know it's getting better. And so, I am bringing the best shoulder I can to you tonight."

Stevie has five more shows left on her 2025 tour. Her next stop is Boston on Nov. 24. A complete list of dates can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!