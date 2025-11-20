Stevie Nicks talks recovery from fractured shoulder during Brooklyn concert

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Back in August, Stevie Nicks was forced to postpone several of her tour dates after fracturing her shoulder, and now she's revealing just how bad things got.

According to People, during her concert Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York, Stevie opened up to the crowd about her recovery.

"For a long time it was really over," Nicks told her fans. "And I just want you to know that because of you, because of you, I said to myself from the very first day that I got back to L.A. one day later, 'Well, I'm not gonna deal with this well, so I'm gonna have to just get well.'"

"Because I can't do this. I can't be away from my people," she added.

And while recovery wasn’t easy, Stevie noted, “It doesn't matter because the more it hurts, the more you know it's getting better. And so, I am bringing the best shoulder I can to you tonight."

Stevie has five more shows left on her 2025 tour. Her next stop is Boston on Nov. 24. A complete list of dates can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.

