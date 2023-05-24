Stevie Nicks wonders “what if” on anniversary of Uvalde shooting

Wednesday, May 24, marks one year since the Uvalde school shooting, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, and the sad day prompted Stevie Nicks to ponder a big "what if" about her life.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared an Instagram post titled "The Lost Futures of Uvalde," in which she shares how she and her family moved to El Paso, Texas, when she was in the third grade. She recounted how at a young age she already knew she wanted to be a dancer and a singer, and how her dreams just got bigger from there.

She writes of how years later, after moving to California, she "met a boy and eventually we started making music together," referring to Lindsey Buckingham, and how that led to a dinner with a band aka Fleetwood Mac "that changed our lies."

“When I look back, it all happened so fast. I was just a ten-year-old in El Paso, Texas deciding what to do with the rest of my life. ... I got to grow up and be Stevie Nicks.”

She writes, “As we ponder the one-year anniversary of Uvalde and the myriad of shootings that have happened since that fateful day, I can’t help but ask myself, what if I had been shot and killed by a man with a gun while in my ballet class in the third grade? And I can’t help but think of all those little lost futures.”

Finally, Stevie shares, “my arms go around each one of those little hearts like a ring of angels that will always be missing. I will never be able to let this go… If anything, I will do all I can to keep this story alive.”

