Stewart Copeland drops 'Deranged' version of “Message in a Bottle”

Stewart Copeland is dropping a new album of reworked classics from his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Police next month, and he's just shared his new take on the 1979 Reggatta de Blanc hit "Message in a Bottle."

Police Deranged for Orchestra is due out June 23, and this new version features vocals from Amy Keys, Carmel Helene and Ashley Tamar, although it doesn't stray too far from the original.

"The form of this song is a diamond, impervious to my every effort of derangement," Copeland explained on social media, "so this version follows the path of the original song, but I did have fun with spreading Andy's (Summers) guitar part around the orchestra. Andy is, in fact, kind of a one-man orchestra."

In addition to "Message in a Bottle," Police Deranged includes new versions of such Police hits as "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" and "Don't Stand So Close To Me," all arranged for a full orchestra.

Police Deranged for Orchestra is available for preorder now.

