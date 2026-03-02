Sting announces North American fall leg of Sting 3.0 tour

Sting has announced some new North American dates for his Sting 3.0 tour.

The new fall leg will launch with a two-night stand in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 5 and 6, with the first U.S. shows happening Oct. 8 and 9 in Seattle.

The new leg includes a six-night mini residency at the historic Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York, running from Nov. 11 to 18, with special guests Fiction Plane, which features Sting's son Joe Sumner. The tour wraps Nov. 24 in Tampa, Florida, which is a rescheduled show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates and info on presales can be found at Sting.com.

The Sting 3.0 tour has Sting backed by longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

Sting is currently in the middle of an eight-show residency in Paris, with his next show happening Monday. A North American spring leg of the tour kicks off May 6 in Hollywood, Florida.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.