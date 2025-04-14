Sting praises 'beautiful' 'Adolescence' cover of ‘Fragile’

A cover of Sting's classic song "Fragile" is used in the Netflix hit series Adolescence, and the rock star is thrilled at the attention it's receiving.

"The reaction to the cover of my song, Fragile, in the new Netflix series Adolescence has been fantastic," the former Police frontman shared on Instagram. "It's always interesting for me to hear one of my songs through someone else's lens. A great cover can reveal things about a song that I didn't originally see and give a song a new life."

The cover was recorded Emilia Holliday and the students of the Minsthorpe Community College Choir, who Sting calls "incredibly talented." He adds, "Together they have created something beautiful."

"Fragile" appeared on Sting's sophomore solo album …Nothing Like The Sun, which was released in 1988. The song has been covered by several artists, and Sting himself rerecorded the tune in both Spanish and Portuguese for the 1988 EP Nada como el sol.

