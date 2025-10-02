Sunset Fest Cabo in danger after Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins drop out

Singer Kenny Loggins performs onstage during A Tribute to Brian Wilson performed by The Tribe at The Granada Theatre on September 27, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

An upcoming yacht rock festival in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, appears to be in danger of cancellation.

Sunset Fest Cabo, scheduled for Oct. 24 through Oct. 26, was initially announced back in August, featuring a lineup that included Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Rick Springfield, Alan Parsons, Ambrosia and Pablo Cruise.

But now, less than three weeks before the festival is supposed to kick off, several artists on the bill have pulled out. Cross, Loggins, Parsons and Ambrosia all recently announced on Instagram that they wouldn't be playing the festival, citing "unforeseen circumstances" beyond their control.

Rolling Stone reports that other acts originally on the bill, including Cruise, Al Stewart and Peter Beckett, have also pulled out of the festival. So far there's been no word from Springfield about his participation.

Sunset Fest Cabo has yet to comment on the cancellations or the status of the festival.

