Syd Barrett tribute concert planned for October

Syd Barrett, founding singer, songwriter and guitarist of Pink Floyd, in 1967. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

The late Pink Floyd guitarist and songwriter Syd Barrett would have turned 80 in January, and the milestone is being celebrated with a special concert in the English city where the rocker grew up.

The concert will be held Oct. 10 at the Cambridge Corn Exchange in Cambridge, England, which is the last place Barrett performed live in 1972.

The event, happening on World Mental Health Day, will feature performances by such artists as Kula Shaker, Soft Machine, Men on the Border, Diana Silveira & The Psychedelic Circus, Rhadika and Pünk Flöyd.

"Eighty years after his birth, Syd Barrett's influence remains as powerful as ever," Neil Jones, the co-organizer of the concert, told BBC News. "His music, creativity and unique vision continue to inspire artists and audiences across generations."

Tickets go on sale Friday. Proceeds will be donated to mental health charities.

And that's not the only way Barrett's milestone birthday will be marked. According to a post on Instagram, a charity tribute album is also on the way, as well as a Barrett exhibition.

Barrett was a founding member of Pink Floyd but parted ways with the group in 1968. Some claim it was due to mental illness, while others suggest it was drug related.

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