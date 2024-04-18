On This Day, April 18, 1992: Def Leppard hit #1 with 'Adrenalize'

On This Day, April 18, 1992…

Def Leppard hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart with their fifth studio album, Adrenalize.

The album was the first one Def Leppard recorded following the death of guitarist Steve Clark; they recorded it as a four-piece. It was also their first album since 1980's On Through the Night that was produced by someone other than Robert "Mutt" Lange, who at the time was busy working with Bryan Adams.

Adrenalize spent five weeks on top of the chart, thanks to songs like "Let's Get Rocked," which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album went on to be certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

