On This Day, Dec. 3, 1979: Tragedy strikes The Who concert

On This Day, Dec. 3, 1979 ...

Tragedy struck The Who's concert at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati when 11 fans were trampled to death while trying to get into the venue.

With “festival seating" in place, fans at the front of the line were crushed as those in the back mistook the band’s soundcheck for the start of the show and tried to push their way in.

Twenty six additional fans were injured.

The Who was not aware of what happened, so the show went on as planned. Authorities kept them in the dark, fearing how the crowd would react if the show was canceled.

The Who did not return to Cincinnati for another 43 years; in May 2022, they played their first concert in the city since the tragedy and paid tribute to the lives lost with a performance of “The Rock.”

