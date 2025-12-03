On This Day, Dec. 3, 1979: Tragedy strikes The Who concert

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Dec. 3, 1979 ...

Tragedy struck The Who's concert at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati when 11 fans were trampled to death while trying to get into the venue.

With “festival seating" in place, fans at the front of the line were crushed as those in the back mistook the band’s soundcheck for the start of the show and tried to push their way in.

Twenty six additional fans were injured.

The Who was not aware of what happened, so the show went on as planned. Authorities kept them in the dark, fearing how the crowd would react if the show was canceled.

The Who did not return to Cincinnati for another 43 years; in May 2022, they played their first concert in the city since the tragedy and paid tribute to the lives lost with a performance of “The Rock.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!