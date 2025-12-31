On This Day, Dec. 31, 1984: Def Leppard’s Rick Allen loses arm in car crash

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Dec. 31, 1984 ...

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen lost his left arm in a car crash in Sheffield, England.

After trying to pass a driver who had been taunting him on the road, Allen lost control of his vehicle and hit a wall. His arm got caught in the seat belt and was severed.

While doctors initially reattached the arm, it was later amputated due to infection.

Allen’s career as a drummer looked in doubt, but he eventually learned to play again on a specially designed electronic drum kit.

Allen and Def Leppard returned to the stage for his first concert following the accident on Aug. 16, 1986, at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Castle Donington, England.

He continues to perform with Def Leppard to this day. The band is set to launch a new Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starting on Feb. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!