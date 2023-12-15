On This Day, December 15, 1967: The Who releases 'The Who Sells Out'

By Andrea Dresdale & Jill Lances

On This Day, December 15, 1967…

The Who released their third album, The Who Sell Out, a concept album created to sound like a broadcast from one of the pirate radio stations that were popular in the United Kingdom in the mid-1960s.

In addition to songs, it featured jingles, PSAs and commercials for real products like Heinz Baked Beans, Medac acne cream and Odorono deodorant.

The album included The Who's highest-charting U.S. single, "I Can See for Miles," which peaked at #9 in the U.S., as well as music that was later reused for their 1969 album, Tommy.

The album went to #13 in the U.K., and made it to the Top 50 in the U.S. It is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time.

