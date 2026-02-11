On This Day, Feb. 11, 1965: Ringo Starr marries first wife Maureen Cox

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, born Richard Starkey, married hairdresser Maureen Cox at Caxton Hall in London.

Beatles manager Brian Epstein served as Ringo’s best man, with John Lennon and George Harrison both acting as witnesses.

The couple had three children, future drummer Zak Starkey, born in 1965, Jason Starkey, born in 1967, and Lee Starkey, born in 1970.

The couple divorced in 1975. Cox died from leukemia in December of 1994.

Cox will be portrayed by British actress Mia McKenna-Bruce in Sam Mendes' four Beatles films, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which will hit theaters in April 2028. Starr will be played by Barry Keoghan.

In April 1981, Starr married actress Barbara Bach, who he met on the set of the film Caveman. They are still married to this day.

