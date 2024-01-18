On This Day, January 18, 2016: Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey dies at 67

On This Day, January 18, 2016…

Glenn Frey, Eagles guitarist, vocalist and co-founder, died in New York City at the age of 67 due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

The previous November, Eagles postponed their Kennedy Center Honors tribute because Frey needed intestinal surgery, but he never had it due to complications from pneumonia and was placed in a medically induced coma. Following his death, Frey's wife sued the hospital and his gastroenterologist for wrongful death.

Co-founded in 1971 by Frey, singer/drummer Don Henley, guitarist Bernie Leadon and bassist Randy Meisner, the Eagles went on to become one of the bestselling music acts of its era and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Frey was best known for singing lead vocals on such Eagles songs as "Take It Easy," "Tequila Sunrise," "Already Gone," "Heartache Tonight," "New Kid in Town," "Lyin' Eyes" and more.

He also had a successful solo career, with his biggest hit being the #2 charting "The Heat Is On" from the movie Beverly Hills Cop. Other solo hits include "Smuggler's Blues" and "You Belong to the City."

