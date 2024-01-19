On This Day, January 19, 1993: Fleetwood Mac reunites for President Bill Clinton’s inauguration gala

On This Day, January 19, 1993…

The classic Fleetwood Mac lineup of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie and John McVie reunited for the first time in six years to perform at President Bill Clinton's first inauguration gala.

The band performed their classic Rumours track "Don't Stop," which had been used as Clinton's campaign song.

Other performers at the gala included Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin.

The classic Fleetwood Mac lineup would wind up reuniting again in 1997 for a live filmed concert, The Dance. It spawned a live album of the same name, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts, and an arena tour followed. The lineup continued to work together until 2018, when Lindsey Buckingham was fired from the group.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.