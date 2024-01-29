On This Day, January 29, 2010: Neil Young is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year

On This Day, January 29, 2010…

Neil Young was honored by the Recording Academy as the MusiCares Person of the Year, at the organization's 20th anniversary gala.

Young was celebrated at the gala for his philanthropic work, with a star-studded lineup performing Young tunes. Artists who performed that evening included Crosby, Stills & Nash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews, Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Leon Russell, Ben Harper and John Fogerty.

Proceeds from the gala benefited MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity arm, which provides critical health and welfare services to the music community.

The 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year is Jon Bon Jovi and he'll be celebrated at a gala happening Friday, February 2, in Los Angeles.

