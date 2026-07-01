On This Day, July 1, 2007: Elton John, Rod Stewart perform at Concert for Diana in London

On This Day, July 1, 2007…

Elton John and Rod Stewart were among the acts who performed at the Concert for Diana at the newly opened Wembley Stadium in London.

The concert was a celebration of Princess Diana, who would have turned 46 that year, hosted by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Elton opened the show with a performance of "Your Song," and later closed the evening, performing "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Tiny Dancer" and "Are You Ready for Love," while Rod Stewart’s performance included "Maggie May," "Baby Jane" and "Sailing."

The concert also featured performances from Duran Duran, Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson, Tom Jones, Bryan Ferry, Joss Stone, Fergie, Lily Allen and more.

The concert raised money for charities Diana supported, as well as ones Prince William and Harry were patrons of.

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