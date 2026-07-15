On This Day, July 15, 2009: Paul McCartney performs on the Ed Sullivan Theater marquee

On This Day, July 15, 2009…

Paul McCartney performed a surprise show on the Ed Sullivan Theater marquee in New York.

McCartney was at the theater to appear on The Late Show with David Letterman. His appearance took place 45 years after The Beatles made their debut at the same theater on The Ed Sullivan Show.

McCartney treated the crowd gathered on the streets of New York to seven songs, including "Get Back," "Sing The Changes," "Coming Up," "Band On The Run," "Let Me Roll It," "Helter Skelter" and "Back In The U.S.S.R."

McCartney returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater in May for the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

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